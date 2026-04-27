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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery [Image 4 of 8]

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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, accepts a wreath during an Australia and New Zealand Army Corps Day commemoration event at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, April 25, 2026. Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9646842
    VIRIN: 260425-N-UL352-1173
    Resolution: 4180x2986
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery
    Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Terence Morrison, deputy director of maritime operations, delivers commemorative address during an Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery
    Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Terence Morrison, deputy director of maritime operations, delivers commemorative address during an Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery

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    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Punchbowl
    Anzac Day
    ANZAC
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy

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