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    KYANG hosts aircraft for Thunder air show [Image 3 of 4]

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    KYANG hosts aircraft for Thunder air show

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Airmen, family and friends tour the flight line of the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026, observing aircraft featured in the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The 123rd Airlift Wing served as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 14:29
    Photo ID: 9646347
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-DI861-1237
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 887.2 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KYANG hosts aircraft for Thunder air show [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KYANG hosts aircraft for Thunder air show
    KYANG hosts aircraft for Thunder air show

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

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