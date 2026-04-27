Airmen, family and friends tour the flight line of the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026, observing aircraft featured in the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The 123rd Airlift Wing served as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 14:29
|Photo ID:
|9646347
|VIRIN:
|260418-Z-DI861-1237
|Resolution:
|3000x1688
|Size:
|887.2 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KYANG hosts aircraft for Thunder air show [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.