KYANG hosts aircraft for Thunder air show

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Airmen, family and friends tour the flight line of the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2026, observing aircraft featured in the Thunder Over Louisville air show. The 123rd Airlift Wing served as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)