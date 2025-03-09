09.03.2025 MCoE Band Vocalist signs national anthem at Clingstones game

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U.S. Army Spc. James David, a vocalist assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, sings the national anthem during a military appreciation night hosted by the Columbus Clingstones at Synovus Park in Columbus, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2025. The event featured U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Command Sgt. Maj. Brian D. Haydt throwing the ceremonial first pitch to highlight the connection between the local community and Fort Benning. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)