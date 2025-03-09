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    09.03.2025 MCoE Band Vocalist signs national anthem at Clingstones game [Image 1 of 3]

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    09.03.2025 MCoE Band Vocalist signs national anthem at Clingstones game

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Spc. James David, a vocalist assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, sings the national anthem during a military appreciation night hosted by the Columbus Clingstones at Synovus Park in Columbus, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2025. The event featured U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Command Sgt. Maj. Brian D. Haydt throwing the ceremonial first pitch to highlight the connection between the local community and Fort Benning. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 12:48
    Photo ID: 9645956
    VIRIN: 250904-A-XP141-5193
    Resolution: 5997x4000
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 09.03.2025 MCoE Band Vocalist signs national anthem at Clingstones game [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Benning
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