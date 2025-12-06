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    2025 12 06 MCoE Band Holiday Concert [Image 3 of 3]

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    2025 12 06 MCoE Band Holiday Concert

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Lauren Asad, the commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, conducts a holiday concert at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia, Dec. 6, 2025. The MCoE Band performs more than 400 missions annually in support of military and civilian communities surrounding Fort Benning. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 12:48
    Photo ID: 9645939
    VIRIN: 251206-A-YH902-1895
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 28.84 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2025 12 06 MCoE Band Holiday Concert [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Benning
    Patrick A. Albright
    Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence Band
    The MCoE Band

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