2025 12 06 MCoE Band Holiday Concert

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U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Lauren Asad, the commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, conducts a holiday concert at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia, Dec. 6, 2025. The MCoE Band performs more than 400 missions annually in support of military and civilian communities surrounding Fort Benning. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)