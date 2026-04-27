Lt. David Drescher, bandmaster, U.S. Navy Band Northwest, presents the Good Conduct Award to Musician 2nd Class Hannah Thorp for three consecutive years of honorable service during a ceremony at the U.S. Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, April 8, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9645949
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-FV666-1015
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|10.41 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 2nd Class Hannah Thorp Receives Good Conduct Award [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.