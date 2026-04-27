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    Musician 2nd Class Carrie Blosser Selected Navy Band Northwest Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Quarter 1 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Musician 2nd Class Carrie Blosser Selected Navy Band Northwest Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Quarter 1 2026

    BANGOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan 

    Navy Band Northwest

    Lt. David Drescher, bandmaster, U.S. Navy Band Northwest, presents Musician 2nd Class Carrie Blosser with a Flag Letter of Commendation for her selection as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, First Quarter 2026, during an award ceremony at the Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, Washington, August 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9645945
    VIRIN: 260408-N-FV666-1012
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Musician 2nd Class Carrie Blosser Selected Navy Band Northwest Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Quarter 1 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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