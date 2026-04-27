Musician 2nd Class Carrie Blosser Selected Navy Band Northwest Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Quarter 1 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. David Drescher, bandmaster, U.S. Navy Band Northwest, presents Musician 2nd Class Carrie Blosser with a Flag Letter of Commendation for her selection as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, First Quarter 2026, during an award ceremony at the Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, Washington, August 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan/Released)