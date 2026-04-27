NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility

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260428-N-PI330-1004 HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi (Apr. 28, 2026) Builder 2nd Class Andrew Rich, right, and Builder Constructionman Jake Reiter, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, install metal flashing at a shower facility project on the John C. Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, Apr. 28, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)