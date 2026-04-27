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    NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility [Image 4 of 7]

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    NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    260428-N-PI330-1007 HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi (Apr. 28, 2026) Builder 3rd Class Gilliam, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, cuts roof panels at a shower facility project on the John C. Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, Apr. 28, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 12:42
    Photo ID: 9645937
    VIRIN: 260428-N-PI330-1007
    Resolution: 1446x1928
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility
    NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility
    NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility
    NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility
    NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility
    NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility

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