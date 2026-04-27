Marines and civilians family members participate in a food pantry at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, on April 27th and staff with MCCS distribute groceries to Marine families and civilian base employees in support of the installation’s community
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9645531
|VIRIN:
|260427-D-FY153-7275
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCLB Food Pantry [Image 11 of 11], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.