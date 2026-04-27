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    MCLB Food Pantry [Image 4 of 11]

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    MCLB Food Pantry

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marines and civilians family members participate in a food pantry at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, on April 27th and staff with MCCS distribute groceries to Marine families and civilian base employees in support of the installation’s community

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 11:20
    Photo ID: 9645524
    VIRIN: 260427-D-FY153-5532
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCLB Food Pantry [Image 11 of 11], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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