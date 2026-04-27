(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beltzville Canine Water Safety Team Demonstrations [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beltzville Canine Water Safety Team Demonstrations

    LEHIGHTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Marielle Payton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    The Beltzville Canine Water Rescue Team prepares for water safety demonstrations during an Earth Day event at Beltzville State Park in Lehighton, PA on April 20th, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9645183
    VIRIN: 260420-O-LV935-2685
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: LEHIGHTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beltzville Canine Water Safety Team Demonstrations [Image 6 of 6], by Marielle Payton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beltzville Canine Water Safety Team Demonstrations
    Canine Water Rescue Team at Beltzville State Park
    Beltzville Water Canine Rescue Team
    Canine Water Rescue Team at Beltzville State Park
    Canine Water Rescue Team at Beltzville State Park
    Beltzville Canine Rescue Team Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Safety
    environmental cleanup
    Beltzville Dam
    Water rescue
    Beltzville Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery