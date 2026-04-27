The Beltzville Canine Water Rescue Team prepares for water safety demonstrations during an Earth Day event at Beltzville State Park in Lehighton, PA on April 20th, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9645174
|VIRIN:
|260420-O-LV935-8050
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|LEHIGHTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beltzville Canine Rescue Team Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by Marielle Payton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.