Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:34 Photo ID: 9645174 VIRIN: 260420-O-LV935-8050 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.48 MB Location: LEHIGHTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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This work, Beltzville Canine Rescue Team Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by Marielle Payton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.