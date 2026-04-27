Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Dixon, 100th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, holds a Team Mildenhall challenge coin after being recognized as the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s Ready Airman at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2026. Dixon supported restructuring efforts as the information technology equipment custodian, reimaging laptops and coordinating network ports reactivation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)