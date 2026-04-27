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    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon [Image 3 of 3]

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    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Dixon, 100th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, holds a Team Mildenhall challenge coin after being recognized as the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s Ready Airman at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2026. Dixon supported restructuring efforts as the information technology equipment custodian, reimaging laptops and coordinating network ports reactivation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:28
    Photo ID: 9645180
    VIRIN: 260427-F-IH537-1076
    Resolution: 7116x5083
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon
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    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon

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    excellence
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    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    ReaDy Airman of the Week

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