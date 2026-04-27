(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Aguon, left, 100th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, and Col. Steven Byrum, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, recognize Airman 1st Class James Dixon, 100th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, as the 100th ARW’s Ready Airman at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2026. Dixon was recognized for his efforts in leading AFE operations during Exercise Cold Response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:28
    Photo ID: 9645171
    VIRIN: 260427-F-IH537-1043
    Resolution: 7893x5262
    Size: 14.96 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Hometown: SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon
    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon
    Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    excellence
    AFE
    readiness
    ready airman
    ReaDy Airman of the Week
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery