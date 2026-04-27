Ready Airman: A1C James Dixon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Aguon, left, 100th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, and Col. Steven Byrum, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, recognize Airman 1st Class James Dixon, 100th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, as the 100th ARW’s Ready Airman at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 27, 2026. Dixon was recognized for his efforts in leading AFE operations during Exercise Cold Response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)