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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W [Image 2 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, adjusts for fire during a counter-landing live fire in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 04:56
    Photo ID: 9644746
    VIRIN: 260427-M-ST088-1021
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W

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