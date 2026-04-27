Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery execute a HIMARS live fire mission during CLLF-W

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A U.S. Soldier with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force supervises the movement of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a counter-landing live fire in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)