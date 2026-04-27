US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26

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Members of the Tunisian and US armed forces medical teams pose for a picture, April 24, 2026, Tunis, Tunisia. African Lion 2026 (AL26) is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (US Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)