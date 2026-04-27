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    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26 [Image 6 of 12]

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    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    US Air Force Col. Nathanial Caldon, assigned to the 153rd Medical Group, Wyoming National Guard, discusses emergency dental operations, April 24, 2026, Tunis, Tunisia. African Lion 2026 (AL26) is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (US Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 04:53
    Photo ID: 9644732
    VIRIN: 260424-A-HL439-4523
    Resolution: 5472x3072
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26 [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26
    US and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct medical academics at AL26

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    MEDCOM
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    7409th U.S. Army Troop Medical Clinic
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