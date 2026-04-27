Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS launch exercise

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A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems assigned to 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division (Multi Domain Command- Pacific) executes simulated fire mission as part of a training exercise during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero)