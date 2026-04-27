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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS launch exercise [Image 3 of 3]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS launch exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez 

    7th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to 5th Battalion, 3rd Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division (Multi Domain Command – Pacific) fires for a training exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 02:47
    Photo ID: 9644598
    VIRIN: 260427-A-RW430-8725
    Resolution: 5237x2808
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS launch exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Yesenia Carrero Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS launch exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS launch exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS launch exercise

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