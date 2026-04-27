260312-N-WD757-1055
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (March 12, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Jasmin Aquino participates in the E-5 Navy-wide Advancement Exam at Naval Station Mayport, March 12, 2026. The Navy-wide advancement exam is a comprehensive test designed to evaluate a Sailor's technical proficiency, knowledge of naval regulations, and leadership skills to determine eligibility for promotion to the next rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 23:14
|Photo ID:
|9644384
|VIRIN:
|260312-N-WD757-1055
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Navy-wide Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.