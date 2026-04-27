2026 Navy-wide Advancement Exam

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260312-N-WD757-1055

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (March 12, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Jasmin Aquino participates in the E-5 Navy-wide Advancement Exam at Naval Station Mayport, March 12, 2026. The Navy-wide advancement exam is a comprehensive test designed to evaluate a Sailor's technical proficiency, knowledge of naval regulations, and leadership skills to determine eligibility for promotion to the next rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)