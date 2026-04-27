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    2026 Navy-wide Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 3]

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    2026 Navy-wide Advancement Exam

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Carlos Vazquez II 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    260312-N-WD757-1030
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (March 12, 2026) Sailors assigned to Naval Station Mayport participate in the E-5 Navy-wide Advancement Exam, March 12, 2026. The Navy-wide advancement exam is a comprehensive test designed to evaluate a Sailor's technical proficiency, knowledge of naval regulations, and leadership skills to determine eligibility for promotion to the next rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 23:14
    Photo ID: 9644383
    VIRIN: 260312-N-WD757-1030
    Resolution: 5628x3752
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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