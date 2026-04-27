38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command

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YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Army Col. Joseph C. Scott, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, speaks with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Hidemasa Inatsuki, commander of Air Defense Command, during an office call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2026. Scott, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Reyes, the brigade's senior enlisted leader, met with Inatsuki to realign bilateral layered air and missile defense strategies. The leaders also discussed upcoming joint training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)