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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command [Image 3 of 9]

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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Hidemasa Inatsuki, commander of Air Defense Command, speaks to U.S. Army leaders during an office call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2026. U.S. Army Col. Joseph C. Scott, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Reyes, the brigade's senior enlisted leader, met with Inatsuki to realign bilateral layered air and missile defense strategies. The leaders also discussed upcoming joint training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 23:03
    Photo ID: 9644366
    VIRIN: 260423-A-TR140-2788
    Resolution: 5890x3926
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Leadership Visit Japan's Air Defense Command

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    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    IAMD
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Japan Air Defense Command

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