3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group play volleyball during a sports tournament on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2026. Units from across 3rd MLG competed in a basketball and volleyball tournament to improve morale and foster stronger unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)