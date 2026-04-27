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    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament [Image 12 of 13]

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    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group play basketball during a sports tournament on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2026. Units from across 3rd MLG competed in a basketball and volleyball tournament to improve morale and foster stronger unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 21:50
    Photo ID: 9644224
    VIRIN: 260422-M-WJ190-1122
    Resolution: 5669x3779
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament
    3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament

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    3d MLG
    competition
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