U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group play basketball during a sports tournament on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2026. Units from across 3rd MLG competed in a basketball and volleyball tournament to improve morale and foster stronger unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9644224
|VIRIN:
|260422-M-WJ190-1122
|Resolution:
|5669x3779
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MLG Marines Compete in Unit Wide Sports Tournament [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.