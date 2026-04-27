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    USS Essex Conducts F-35 Operations [Image 2 of 3]

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    USS Essex Conducts F-35 Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Ivan Garcia 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Antonio Pinto, assigned to the Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), taxis an F-35B Lighting II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 during flight deck operations April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9644222
    VIRIN: 260423-N-XW565-2071
    Resolution: 2662x3726
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex Conducts F-35 Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD 2
    NAVY
    ESSEX

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