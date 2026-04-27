USS Essex Conducts F-35 Operations

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Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Neil Ferrer, assigned to the Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), taxis an F-35B Lighting II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 during flight deck operations April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)