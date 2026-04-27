Volunteers Strengthen Readiness: Fort Buchanan Honors Community Service Contributions

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Iris Castillo Garcia, wife of a retired service member who served more than 35 years in the U.S. Air Force, stated that volunteering helped her transition after arriving in Puerto Rico.



“I am from Venezuela. When I arrived at the island in 2005, I did not have any family locally. I only knew my husband. I did not know the island. I did not know anything. As I was looking for information, I found out about ACS. That is when I registered to participate,” she said.