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    Volunteers Strengthen Readiness: Fort Buchanan Honors Community Service Contributions [Image 2 of 4]

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    Volunteers Strengthen Readiness: Fort Buchanan Honors Community Service Contributions

    PUERTO RICO

    04.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Iris Castillo Garcia, wife of a retired service member who served more than 35 years in the U.S. Air Force, stated that volunteering helped her transition after arriving in Puerto Rico.

    “I am from Venezuela. When I arrived at the island in 2005, I did not have any family locally. I only knew my husband. I did not know the island. I did not know anything. As I was looking for information, I found out about ACS. That is when I registered to participate,” she said.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9643423
    VIRIN: 260424-D-A5047-3101
    Resolution: 3481x2655
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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