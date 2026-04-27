Courtesy Photo | Soldiers, civilians, and family members gathered April 24 at the installation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers, civilians, and family members gathered April 24 at the installation community club to recognize Army Community Service (ACS) volunteers during Volunteer Appreciation Week, highlighting their impact on readiness and quality of life. see less | View Image Page

Volunteers Strengthen Readiness: Fort Buchanan Honors Community Service Contributions Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Soldiers, civilians, and family members gathered April 24 at the installation community club to recognize Army Community Service (ACS) volunteers during Volunteer Appreciation Week, highlighting their impact on readiness and quality of life.



“During the event we recognized volunteers of all ages who help improve our military community,” said Wilda Diaz, ACS director, who indicated that the installation currently has more than 60 registered volunteers, though many others contribute without being formally tracked.



Diaz encouraged volunteers to register in the Volunteer Management Information System, noting that “each volunteer hour equals money that benefits the installation.” The director stated that during the last 12 months, volunteers contributed more than $76,000 in service at Fort Buchanan.



Leaders recognized all volunteers, with special acknowledgment to Samalice Afanador, who logged 335 hours supporting the Department of Defense Education Activity school system.



The Army Volunteer Corps, managed through ACS, supports programs that strengthen resilience and readiness across the force. Diaz emphasized that volunteering also creates professional opportunities, sharing that her own career began as a volunteer.



For Iris Castillo Garcia, wife of a retired service member who served more than 35 years in the U.S. Air Force, volunteering helped her transition after arriving in Puerto Rico.



“I am from Venezuela. When I arrived at the island in 2005, I did not have any family locally. I only knew my husband. I did not know the island. I did not know anything. As I was looking for information, I found out about ACS. That is when I registered to participate,” she said.



Castillo Garcia went on to volunteer teaching scrapbooking and cooking classes while participating in installation activities that helped her learn about Puerto Rico.



“It was a great help that allowed me to connect with others during my transition. To me, ACS is my second family. That is why I serve as a volunteer, because I want to return the favor that ACS did to me, by serving others,” said Castillo Garcia.



She encouraged military families across the island to take advantage of available programs.



“My message to military families in Puerto Rico is to get involved in the many activities that Fort Buchanan celebrates frequently. I encourage every spouse to visit ACS and learn about the many services the Army has available.”



Those interested in volunteering at Fort Buchanan can register through the Volunteer Management Information System, where opportunities are available across multiple programs and organizations. Community members may also contact Army Community Service directly on 787-707-3804 for more information.



Through their dedication and service, volunteers at Fort Buchanan continue to enhance quality of life, strengthen community bonds, and directly contribute to the readiness of the force.



Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.