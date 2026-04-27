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    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition [Image 11 of 11]

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    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Molly Treece 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Staff Sgt. Justin R. Bowman, Staff Sgt. Patrick J. Roonan and Sgt. Kyle B. Blauert, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 38th Ordnance Company EOD, 192nd EOD Battalion, received first place honors during the 2026 All-Army EOD Team of the Year Competition award ceremony, at Fort Lee, Virginia, April 24, 2026. Each Army EOD team was put through a five-day bombardment of challenging training lanes that were designed from real-world EOD missions in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Molly A. Treece)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 14:46
    Photo ID: 9642984
    VIRIN: 260424-A-YC505-1053
    Resolution: 5639x3872
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition [Image 11 of 11], by Molly Treece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competitio
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
    Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition

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