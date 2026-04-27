Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition

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Staff Sgt. Justin R. Bowman, Staff Sgt. Patrick J. Roonan and Sgt. Kyle B. Blauert, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 38th Ordnance Company EOD, 192nd EOD Battalion, received first place honors during the 2026 All-Army EOD Team of the Year Competition award ceremony, at Fort Lee, Virginia, April 24, 2026. Each Army EOD team was put through a five-day bombardment of challenging training lanes that were designed from real-world EOD missions in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Molly A. Treece)