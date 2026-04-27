Staff Sgt. Justin R. Bowman, Staff Sgt. Patrick J. Roonan and Sgt. Kyle B. Blauert, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 38th Ordnance Company EOD, 192nd EOD Battalion, received first place honors during the 2026 All-Army EOD Team of the Year Competition award ceremony, at Fort Lee, Virginia, April 24, 2026. Each Army EOD team was put through a five-day bombardment of challenging training lanes that were designed from real-world EOD missions in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Molly A. Treece)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 14:46
|Photo ID:
|9642984
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-YC505-1053
|Resolution:
|5639x3872
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition [Image 11 of 11], by Molly Treece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart, Georgia EOD company takes top honors in all-Army competition
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