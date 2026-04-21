Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) volunteers were recognized for their selfless service and commitment to community outreach during the Volunteer of the Quarter / Volunteer of the Year ceremony April 24, 2026, in The Peak ballroom. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 08:54
|Photo ID:
|9641898
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-XX986-1005
|Resolution:
|3858x2343
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service
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