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    Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service [Image 4 of 5]

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    Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) volunteers were recognized for their selfless service and commitment to community outreach during the Volunteer of the Quarter / Volunteer of the Year ceremony April 24, 2026, in The Peak ballroom. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 08:54
    Photo ID: 9641898
    VIRIN: 260424-A-XX986-1005
    Resolution: 3858x2343
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service
    Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service
    Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service
    Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service
    Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service

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    Fort Drum volunteers earn recognition for community service

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    IMCOM
    AMC
    Volunteer of the Year
    Army Volunteer Corps
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

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