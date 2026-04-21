Unit Engagement With 218th Brigade

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U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, commander of USAG Yongsan-Casey, and Col. Song Tae Kim, BDE commander, discuses training the Republic of Korea, ROKA, commanders about further combined training at 218th BDE HQ, South Korea, Apr. 24, 2026. 218th Homeland Reserve Regiment of ROKA is Capital Defense Command, specifically responsible for the defense of the Yongsan area in Seoul. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)