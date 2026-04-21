U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, commander of USAG Yongsan-Casey, and Col. Song Tae Kim, BDE commander, discuses training the Republic of Korea, ROKA, commanders about further combined training at 218th BDE HQ, South Korea, Apr. 24, 2026. 218th Homeland Reserve Regiment of ROKA is Capital Defense Command, specifically responsible for the defense of the Yongsan area in Seoul. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 01:00
|Photo ID:
|9641464
|VIRIN:
|269423-A-WU391-1040
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unit Engagement With 218th Brigade [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Draven Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.