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    Unit Engagement With 218th Brigade [Image 2 of 6]

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    Unit Engagement With 218th Brigade

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Command team from Camp Yongsan-Casey and Republic of Korea Army, ROKA, 218th Infantry BDE and 3th BN Command Team pose for a group photo at 218th BDE HQ, South Korea, Apr. 24, 2026. The command teams from both ROKA and U.S. meet to discuss further training. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 01:00
    Photo ID: 9641463
    VIRIN: 269423-A-WU391-1013
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Unit Engagement With 218th Brigade [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Draven Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Yongsan-Casey
    South Korea
    ROKA 218th BDE

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