U.S. Army Command team from Camp Yongsan-Casey and Republic of Korea Army, ROKA, 218th Infantry BDE and 3th BN Command Team pose for a group photo at 218th BDE HQ, South Korea, Apr. 24, 2026. The command teams from both ROKA and U.S. meet to discuss further training. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 01:00
|Photo ID:
|9641463
|VIRIN:
|269423-A-WU391-1013
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unit Engagement With 218th Brigade [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Draven Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.