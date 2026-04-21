VP-26 Tridents Prep Aircrew Survival Equipment

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U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Corey Doctor, left, and Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Jacquelyn Sanchez, both assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conduct an audio test of aircrew survival equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)