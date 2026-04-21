VP-26 Tridents Prep Aircrew Survival Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Jacquelyn Sanchez, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conducts equipment maintenance on aircrew survival equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)