AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership

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850th Military Police Company incoming commander Lt. Col. Blake Kinnetz takes control of the formation, saluting 158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander Col. Lane Chereskin to bring the Change of Command ceremony for the 850th Military Police Battalion to a close at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on April 11, 2026. The passing of the colors is the key part of any Change of Command ceremony; a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe, released)