(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership [Image 2 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe 

    158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    850th Military Police Company incoming commander Lt. Col. Blake Kinnetz takes control of the formation, saluting 158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander Col. Lane Chereskin to bring the Change of Command ceremony for the 850th Military Police Battalion to a close at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on April 11, 2026. The passing of the colors is the key part of any Change of Command ceremony; a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9641085
    VIRIN: 260411-A-WK979-1763
    Resolution: 5072x3381
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    158TH MEB
    AZARNG
    Change of Command
    Military Police
    850TH MP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery