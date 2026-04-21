AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership

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850th Military Police Battalion outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Sean Vergowven, is presented with a commemoratory battalion gift by Maj. Schneden for his distinguished leadership and dedicated service at the Change of Command ceremony for the 850th Military Police Battalion at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on April 11, 2026. The Change of Command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe, released)