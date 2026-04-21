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    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership [Image 6 of 14]

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    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe 

    158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    850th Military Police Battalion outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Sean Vergowven, is presented with a commemoratory battalion gift by Maj. Schneden for his distinguished leadership and dedicated service at the Change of Command ceremony for the 850th Military Police Battalion at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on April 11, 2026. The Change of Command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9641081
    VIRIN: 260411-A-WK979-2839
    Resolution: 5772x3848
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership
    AZNG Military Police Battalion Welcomes New Leadership

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    Arizona
    158TH MEB
    AZARNG
    Change of Command
    Military Police
    850TH MP

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