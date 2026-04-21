KEY WEST, Fla. (April 24, 2026) - Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) sails in the Gulf of America, April 24, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9640925
|VIRIN:
|260424-D-WD757-1161
|Resolution:
|5988x3992
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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