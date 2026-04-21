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    Coast Guard Cutter Thetis [Image 1 of 2]

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    Coast Guard Cutter Thetis

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Carlos Vazquez II 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    KEY WEST, Fla. (April 24, 2026) - Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) sails in the Gulf of America, April 24, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9640923
    VIRIN: 260424-D-WD757-1146
    Resolution: 5816x3877
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Thetis [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCGC Thetis (WMEC-910)

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