Coast Guard Cutter Thetis

Date Taken: 04.15.2025 Date Posted: 04.26.2026 13:34 Photo ID: 9640923 VIRIN: 260424-D-WD757-1146 Resolution: 5816x3877 Size: 2.24 MB Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US

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