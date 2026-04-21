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    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D [Image 7 of 9]

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    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, joins reserve component chiefs to appear before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense during a presidential review of the National Guard and reserve forces fiscal year 2027 budget in Washington, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9640917
    VIRIN: 260421-A-VX744-1120
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D [Image 9 of 9], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D
    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D
    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D
    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D
    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D
    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D
    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D
    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D
    Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D

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    CNGB
    Senate Appropriations Committee
    Steve Nordhaus
    Washington
    National Guard Bureau

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