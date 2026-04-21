Nordhaus, reserve component chiefs testify before SAC-D

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Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, joins reserve component chiefs to appear before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense during a presidential review of the National Guard and reserve forces fiscal year 2027 budget in Washington, April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)