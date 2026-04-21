Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations

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U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Schmid, left, an operations planning officer with 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Maj. Romeo Gumiran, middle, an infantry officer with 503rd Infantry Brigade, and Master Sgt. Joseph L Autriz, right, chief of police with the Laoag City police station, discusses security checkpoints for a counter-landing live-fire in part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)