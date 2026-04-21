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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations [Image 5 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Schmid, left, an operations planning officer with 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Maj. Romeo Gumiran, middle, an infantry officer with 503rd Infantry Brigade, and Master Sgt. Joseph L Autriz, right, chief of police with the Laoag City police station, discusses security checkpoints for a counter-landing live-fire in part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 09:08
    Photo ID: 9640728
    VIRIN: 260424-A-MA645-2005
    Resolution: 4618x6923
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations

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    Balikatan
    Philippine Army
    25th Infantry Division
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026
    AlliedandPartners

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