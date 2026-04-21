Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations

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U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Schmid, an operations planning officer with 25th Infantry Division, briefs the Laoag City police station on current 25th ID operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 24, 2026. The meeting served as an opportunity to coordinate security check points for a counter-landing live-fire exercise as part of Balaikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)