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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations [Image 1 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Schmid, an operations planning officer with 25th Infantry Division, briefs the Laoag City police station on current 25th ID operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 24, 2026. The meeting served as an opportunity to coordinate security check points for a counter-landing live-fire exercise as part of Balaikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 09:08
    Photo ID: 9640716
    VIRIN: 260424-A-MA645-2001
    Resolution: 6108x4074
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Partners with Laoag Police to Strengthen Security Checkpoint Operations

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    Balikatan
    Philippine Army
    25th Infantry Division
    Balikatan 2026
    BK 26
    AlliedandPartners

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