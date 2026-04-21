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    Balikatan 2026: Group sail [Image 4 of 4]

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    Balikatan 2026: Group sail

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182) cruises in formation with ships from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, JMSDF, Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Navy during the group sail exercise for Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (Courtesy photo by Japanese Self-Defense Force)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 07:17
    Photo ID: 9640671
    VIRIN: 260424-O-D0527-1004
    Resolution: 1600x1065
    Size: 420.86 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 2

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    Philippines
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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