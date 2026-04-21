Balikatan 2026: Group sail

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Ships from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy participate in a group sail exercise for Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (Courtesy photo by Japanese Self-Defense Force)