Thunderbirds at sunrise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" sit parked on the flight line before sunrise prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)