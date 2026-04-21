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    Thunderbirds at sunrise [Image 6 of 15]

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    Thunderbirds at sunrise

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" sit parked on the flight line before sunrise prior to the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 24, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 22:51
    Photo ID: 9640393
    VIRIN: 260424-F-OY799-1107
    Resolution: 7058x3424
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds at sunrise [Image 15 of 15], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds at sunrise
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    Thunderbirds at sunrise
    Thunderbirds at sunrise
    Thunderbirds at sunrise
    Thunderbirds at sunrise
    Thunderbirds at sunrise
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    Thunderbirds at sunrise
    Thunderbirds at sunrise
    Thunderbirds at sunrise

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