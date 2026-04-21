U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9640318
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-RX751-4225
|Resolution:
|5410x3043
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.